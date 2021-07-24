Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.30 on November 19th

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 904.80 ($11.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 36.48. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 911.20 ($11.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 817.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 843.14 ($11.02).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

