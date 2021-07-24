HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108 in the last 90 days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

