HRT Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $9,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $18,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after buying an additional 1,072,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 520,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,110,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

PBF Energy stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.