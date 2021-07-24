HRT Financial LP Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 41.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $5,327,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 242,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

