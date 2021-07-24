HRT Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 529.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $248.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.86. GasLog Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

