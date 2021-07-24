HRT Financial LP Sells 5,049 Shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,781,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,768,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $786,000.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

TVACU opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.