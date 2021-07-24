HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $565.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $538.21.

HubSpot stock opened at $580.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.91. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $215.64 and a twelve month high of $616.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $25,279,844 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

