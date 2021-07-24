Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. Analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.0095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.27%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

