Hxro (HXRO) Reaches Market Cap of $115.92 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Hxro has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001485 BTC on major exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $115.92 million and approximately $396,817.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.58 or 0.00846729 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

HXRO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.