Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

HYFM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of HYFM opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

