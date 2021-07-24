Hydrofarm Holdings Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,706 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 858% compared to the typical daily volume of 491 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYFM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -327.07. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

