Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IBE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.62 ($14.85).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

