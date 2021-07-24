Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target Raised to GBX 230

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBST. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ibstock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 230.75 ($3.01).

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 217.20 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a market capitalization of £889.61 million and a P/E ratio of -31.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 219.58.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

