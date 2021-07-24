ICHI Price Reaches $3.10 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00009049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00124828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00145380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,687.03 or 0.98263689 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.68 or 0.00897484 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,229,428 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

