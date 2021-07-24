Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.05% of Ichor worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ichor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ichor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ichor by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,960 shares of company stock worth $5,132,994 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICHR opened at $48.49 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

