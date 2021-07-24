ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.91.

Get ICON Public alerts:

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $218.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $234.22. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in ICON Public by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.