IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 1-Year High at $677.63

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $677.63 and last traded at $676.52, with a volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $670.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.78. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 62.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

