IG Group’s (IGG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

IG Group stock opened at GBX 869.50 ($11.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 858.20. The company has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.54).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

