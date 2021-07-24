IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $113.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.55 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,090 shares of company stock worth $21,132,591. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

