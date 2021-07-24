IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $408,000 in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 218,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:CEFS opened at $20.89 on Friday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17.

