IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,514,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of BOE opened at $12.53 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

