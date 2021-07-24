IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL opened at $87.76 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $89.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

