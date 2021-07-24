IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUTU opened at $124.62 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.72.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

