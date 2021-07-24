Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.94. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.78). Research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

