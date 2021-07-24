Impactive Capital LP Purchases 36,940 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares during the period. frontdoor comprises 7.9% of Impactive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Impactive Capital LP’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $63,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in frontdoor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,315 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in frontdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in frontdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in frontdoor by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of FTDR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,958. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.