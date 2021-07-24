Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%.

NASDAQ:INDB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.17. 116,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.