Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

ILPT stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $27.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,416,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 71,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

