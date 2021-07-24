Innova (INN) Market Cap Reaches $275,709.01

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Innova has a market capitalization of $275,709.01 and approximately $12.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Innova has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001075 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.