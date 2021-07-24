Insider Buying: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,365,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,467,900.00.

Shares of NYSE FST opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FST. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.