Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $144,582.40 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $144,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ADPT opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.