Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells 2,539 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $114,508.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,106.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Marcus Schulz sold 240 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,975.20.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $46.69 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

