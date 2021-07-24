Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $403,830.94 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,454.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $31,281.25.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $46.69 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

