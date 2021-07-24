Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $160,544,950.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $24,944,451.00.

ChargePoint stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

