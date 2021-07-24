Insider Selling: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Sells $217,101.60 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 249,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
