Insider Selling: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Sells $217,101.60 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 249,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

