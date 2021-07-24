Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 96,154 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,752,892.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,511,116 shares in the company, valued at $74,694,463.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $12,175,048.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $2,985,395.82.

On Friday, June 11th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56.

On Friday, May 28th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24.

DKNG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,025,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,940,681. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

