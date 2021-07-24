Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells 22,142 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $267,253.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,571.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $2,075,599.68.

HIMS stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

