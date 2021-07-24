Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $16,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,447 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $29,591.73.

On Monday, July 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 2,301 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $11,044.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 678 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $3,274.74.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $59,880.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $61,920.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $63,360.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $66,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $47,590.20.

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $65,160.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $55,730.25.

LOV stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $11.31 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Spark Networks SE has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 440,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

