Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $2,737,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $4,214,028.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00.

SPT stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

