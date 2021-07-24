Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $68.50 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

