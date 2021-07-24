Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Truist

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Truist from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

