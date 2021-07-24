Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Interfor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.17.

IFSPF opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Interfor has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

