International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 123.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,852,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after buying an additional 70,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.09.

NYSE IFF opened at $148.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

