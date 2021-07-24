International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 648,370 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in International Money Express by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Money Express by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.98 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $625.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.47.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

