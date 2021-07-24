Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

ITCI opened at $36.14 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

