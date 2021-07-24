Investment Management Corp of Ontario Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,482,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,000 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 8.6% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario owned about 12.17% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $511,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 412,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,507. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $59.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.17.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.