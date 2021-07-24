Investors Buy High Volume of TreeHouse Foods Put Options (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 836 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,112% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 put options.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

THS opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.