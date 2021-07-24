Investors Purchase High Volume of Domino’s Pizza Call Options (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 24,578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,771% compared to the typical daily volume of 635 call options.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,518,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.00.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $525.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.07. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

