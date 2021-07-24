Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Iovance is progressing well with its lead pipeline candidate, lifileucel, delay in submission of a BLA with the FDA was a major setback. Moreover, non-resolution of the potency assay for lifileucel with the FDA may lead to further delay in submission of regulatory applications seeking its approval. Meanwhile, with no marketed product, the company does not generate any revenues. However, the company is planning to file a BLA for lifileucel, seeking approval in the melanoma indication in 2022. An approval will be a major boost for the company. Moreover, data from different studies demonstrated encouraging potential of the candidate across different cancer indications. Estimates movement has been stable ahead of Q2 earnings. Iovance has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

