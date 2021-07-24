IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $169,350.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $169,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.27 million, a PE ratio of 430.80 and a beta of 1.01.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in IRadimed by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

