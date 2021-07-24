IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $169,350.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $169,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.27 million, a PE ratio of 430.80 and a beta of 1.01.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
About IRadimed
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
