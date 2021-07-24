Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

